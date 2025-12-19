Sri Lanka announce preliminary squad for T20 World Cup, sack Asalanka as captain, name new skipper Sri Lanka have announced their preliminary squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. Sri Lanka have been placed in Group B alongside Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman for the tournament.

New Delhi:

Sri Lanka Cricket has announced the team's preliminary squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 and has sacked the captain Charith Asalanka from his post.

Former captain Dasun Shanaka has been appointed as captain for the global tournament that gets underway on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. Pramodaya Wickramasingha, who is back as the chairman of selectors, said Asalanka's poor batting form, coupled with Shanaka's experience of having played in three World Cups, stood out as the reason for changing the leadership.

"Shanaka's role will be that of an all-rounder. When I stopped being a selector, Shanaka was the captain. Charith (Asalanka) was in our long-term plans then," said Wickramasingha.

He added that the board wanted to relieve Asalanka of his captaincy duties so that he could find his mojo back ahead of the home series against Pakistan and England.

"We hope he will regain his batting form. In consultation with Sanath Jayasuriya (the head coach), we decided it was not the time to make too many changes. So we decided to go with the same squad," he said.

Niroshan Dickwella returns to side

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper batter Niroshan Dickwella is back in the T20I side and is in line to play his first game in the format after more than four years. He last played a T20I in June 2021 against England.

On his return, Wickramasingha said he was considered for several possible roles: "as an opener, a reserve wicket keeper or even a middle order batter."

He said that in the future coach would also be a stakeholder. Previously, it was only the selectors who got the blame or the praise for the team's performance.

"We will have targets for fitness, for example. I will hold the trainer responsible if the players are not able to meet the required fitness level," he said.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Traveen Mathew.