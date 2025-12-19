Dermal fillers: Myths, fears and facts backed by clinical research Explore what clinical research actually says about dermal fillers, dispelling common myths and fears with evidence-based facts on safety, results and side effects.

New Delhi:

Dermal fillers have gained widespread acceptance in the field of aesthetic medicine, but still, there is still a lot of misunderstanding about them. Patients always think about migration, bad results, and risk of safety—these issues still revolve around even after many years of clinical practice and extensive research.

A lot of these fears are based on myths rather than medical facts, and thus, knowing what clinical research really proves can assist in distinguishing between genuine and unfounded fears.

The Great Migration Scare

According to Dr Debraj Shome, Co-Founder and Director, The Esthetic Clinics, patients frequently worry that filler will travel from the injection site to other parts of the face. This fear, while understandable, misrepresents how modern fillers behave. Cross-linked hyaluronic acid fillers possess cohesivity, essentially, the particles stick together.

Research from The Esthetic Clinics (TEC) titled Prospective Clinical Evaluation of Cross-Linked Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler (30 mg) for Facial Rejuvenation, published in PRS Global Open, tracked 122 patients over a full year and found exactly zero cases of unwanted migration or asymmetry across nasolabial folds, cheekbones, and lips. The material stays put because that's precisely how it's engineered to behave.

When Does It Actually Leave?

Hyaluronic acid exists naturally throughout the body. The observations from the clinical trials indicate that the improvements in aesthetics are at their peak months after the injection—wrinkle reduction attains its maximum around 6 months as the collagen production increases, while the volumising effects are still gaining power until the end of the year. The filler does not merely vanish; it is absorbed by the tissue, and thereby the body's own rejuvenation processes are stimulated.

The Overfilled Elephant in the Room

The "overdone" look stems from poor technique, inappropriate product selection, or excessive volume—not from the filler itself. The TEC study demonstrated that proper placement yields natural enhancement: 95% of patients achieved improved nasolabial fold contours and 90% gained subtle cheekbone volume without appearing overfilled.

After 1 year, 84% of treated patients had no wrinkles in the assessed areas. More than a third were rated "very much improved" on global aesthetic scales, with another 48% registering as "much improved." The difference lies in respecting facial anatomy, choosing the right viscosity for each area, and exercising restraint.

Safety Profile

Serious complications with hyaluronic acid fillers remain rare when administered correctly. The most comprehensive clinical data show minor, self-resolving side effects such as temporary swelling, brief bruising, and mild tenderness that dissipate within days.

In TEC’s systematic 12-month follow-up across diverse skin types, no device-related adverse events occurred. Hyaluronic acid's biocompatibility explains its strong safety record across decades of international use.

The disconnect between filler mythology and clinical evidence remains substantial. Modern formulations deliver predictable outcomes when guided by anatomical knowledge rather than social media panic. Perhaps it's time the facts caught up with the fears.

