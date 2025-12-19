Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT release: When and where to watch Harshvardhan Rane’s hit film After a successful theatrical run, Harshvardhan Rane’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is all set for its OTT debut. Here’s when and where you can stream it online.

In the last few years, actor Harshvardhan Rane, who transitioned from television to Bollywood, has had a noticeable career. His films have been well-received and they have performed well at the box office. This started with the film Sanam Teri Kasam. Following that, his film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was released in theaters on October 21, 2025.

This film came as a surprise package in 2025 and performed well in terms of earnings. Now it is gearing up for its OTT release.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT release date and platform confirmed

After being released in theaters for nearly 50 days, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is being released on ZEE5 on December 26, 2025. Initially, the film was scheduled to stream on Netflix from December 16. However, the streaming date was shifted. But there's another twist. While it was initially planned for Netflix, it will now be released on Zee5 as it is now the official streaming partner for the film.

Sonam Bajwa stars opposite Harshvardhan Rane in the film. Besides India, the film received a decent response internationally as well.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat budget vs earnings

Despite being a low-budget film, it generated significant hype in theatres from the beginning. The film capitalised on this, and its earnings saw a significant boost. The film earned a staggering Rs 110 crore rupees worldwide, creating quite a buzz. It ran in theatres for approximately 50 days.

It is significant to note that Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's budget was reportedly around Rs 30 crore.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat cast and makers

The film was directed by Milap Zaveri. Sonam Bajwa starred opposite Harshvardhan Rane, while Sachin Khedekar, Rajesh Khera and Anand Narayan Madhavan also played important roles. After becoming a major Bollywood hit, the film is now ready to make its mark on OTT.

