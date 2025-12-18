Haven’t watched Avatar in years? Here’s where to stream the first 2 films on OTT before Fire and Ash releases Avatar: Fire and Ash releases tomorrow. From OTT streaming details of earlier films to cast and budget estimates, here’s everything to know before heading to theatres.

Hollywood veteran James Cameron is back with the third instalment of his Avatar franchise, titled Avatar: Fire and Ash. The film is releasing three years after the release of Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022. The first Avatar film premiered in 2009.

Although the Avatar films are standalone projects in themselves, watching the predecessors always helps. If you are new to Avatar films, you still have time to watch it on OTT before watching the third part tomorrow, December 19.

Where to watch the first two Avatar films on OTT

The previous two Avatar films, one that released in 2009, and Avatar: The Way of Water, are available for streaming on JioHotstar. You still have time for an Avatar marathon before you watch Avatar: Fire and Ash on Friday.

Avatar 3 budget: How expensive is Fire and Ash?

Disney has not officially revealed the budget for Avatar: Fire and Ash. That said, industry estimates suggest the third instalment of Avatar is part of a massive, shared production plan covering Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar 3, and portions of the upcoming sequels. As per reports, each film is believed to have a production cost of around $250–300 million, excluding global marketing expenses.

Considering how the franchise heavily relies on cutting-edge visual effects, along with its elaborate underwater sequences and performance-capture technology, Fire and Ash is expected to rank among the most expensive films ever made.

All you need to know about Avatar 3 movie cast

Avatar: Fire and Ash brings back most of the principal cast from the previous instalments. Sam Worthington returns as Jake Sully, alongside Zoe Saldana as Neytiri. The ensemble also includes Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Bliss and Bailey Bass.

