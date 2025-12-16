Ramayana 3D promo to release with Avatar Fire And Ash in theatres; Avengers Doomsday teaser also expected Moviegoers may be in for a major big-screen treat as the 3D promo of Ramayana is set to be showcased in theatres alongside Avatar: Fire And Ash. Reports also suggest that the much-awaited teaser of Avengers: Doomsday could drop during the theatrical screenings.

New Delhi:

Hollywood director James Cameron is returning with the third film of his Avatar franchise, titled Avatar: Fire and Ash. The film releases this Friday, marking yet another big December release. And Avatar 3 doesn't come alone; a 3D promo for Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's Ramayana will be attached to the film.

Not just this, rumours are rife that a teaser of Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr, will also be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Also read: Avatar 3 trailer breakdown: Fire, loss, and a new Pandora war | Watch

Ramayana 3D promo to play in theatres with Avatar 3

The 3D promo of producer Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, touted as one of the biggest films of 2026, will debut in theatres with Avatar: Fire and Ash. Early viewers who’ve seen the 3D version have called it “absolutely stunning” and a 3D experience like never before.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Prime Focus Studios and co-produced by Yash's Monster Mind Creations and 8-time Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey, with music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Reportedly, the film is one of the costliest Bollywood has ever seen and is aiming for a two-part release - the first half will release in Diwali 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday teaser to release with Avatar: Fire and Ash?

For the past few days, several reports have claimed that the teaser of Avengers: Doomsday will be attached to James Cameron's film. Now, it is being said that four different trailers for the film will be released, each played in a different week. This means fans will see a different trailer in the opening week, followed by a change in trailer in the second week, and so on, claims The Hollywood Reporter. An official confirmation from Marvel is awaited.

While Avengers: Doomsday is slated for release in May 2026, Avatar: Fire and Ash will hit the screens on December 19.

Also read: Avengers Doomsday makers to release four different trailers with Avatar: Fire and Ash? What we know