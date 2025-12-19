Travis Head joins Don Bradman, Steve Smith in historic record list as Australia inch closer to Ashes win Travis Head slammed a brilliant hundred during the second innings of the third Test against England as Australia close in on wrapping the Ashes. Head has joined an elite list of players featuring Don Bradman, Steve Smith and Michael Clarke.

New Delhi:

Australian star batter Travis Head created a major record and entered an elite list of players with a strong hundred in the third Ashes Test on Friday, December 19. Head, who slammed a century in the series opener in Perth, went on to hit a second in the series during the Adelaide Test.

Head hit an unbeaten 142 off 196 deliveries as Australia tightened their grip on the third Test and also on the Ashes trophy. His love affair with Adelaide sees him join an elite list of players as the Australian star created a major record.

Head has slammed a fourth consecutive hundred at the Adelaide Oval, which has made him just the fourth Australian player to have slammed four centuries on the trot at a single venue in Australia.

Before him, Sir Don Bradman had hit four tons on trot in Melbourne during 1928 to 1932, Michael Clarke had slammed centuries in Adelaide from 2012 to 2014, while Steve Smith had achieved the same feat in Melbourne from 2014 to 2017.

Hundreds in four consecutive Tests at an Australian venue:

Don Bradman (AUS), Melbourne (1928-1932)

Wally Hammond (ENG), Sydney (1928-1936)

Michael Clarke (AUS), Adelaide (2012-2014)

Steven Smith (AUS), Melbourne (2014-2017)

Travis Head (AUS), Adelaide (2022-2025)

Australia close in on Ashes win

Australia have further closed in on the Ashes win as they have tightened their grip in the third Test. The hosts ended the third day at 271/4 with a lead of 356 runs in the second innings. Head slammed an unbeaten 142, while Alex Carey made an unbeaten 52. Usman Khawaja, playing for ill Steve Smith.

England were earlier bowled out for 286 after a late fightback from captain Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer as they made 83 and 51 for a century stand. Australia had earlier hit 371 in the first innings.