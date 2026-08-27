Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha OTT release date out; how much did the film earn in theatres?

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha is now releasing on OTT after its release in theatres on July 3. The film performed moderately in cinemas after its release. Ahead of the Raksha Bandhan weekend, the film has been added to the list of OTT releases for the week.

When is Alpha releasing on OTT?

Alpha will release on Netflix on August 28. The film, touted as India's first female actioner by YRF, stars Alia as Sita and Sharvari as Durga. The film also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

What is Alpha's lifetime collection?

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's Alpha has collected Rs 58.86 crore in India net so far, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. The film's India gross stands at Rs 70.05 crore, while its overseas collection is Rs 29.05 crore. Taking the domestic and overseas earnings together, Alpha has earned Rs 99.10 crore worldwide.

Alpha review

India TV rated Alpha with 2.5/5 stars. An excerpt from our review reads: "Alpha works when it stops trying to overcomplicate things and simply lets its action do the talking. The stunts are stylish, the scale is massive, and the production value screams YRF. The leading ladies have worked hard on their bodies. Alia Bhatt pulls off the action (somewhat), Sharvari is good, Bobby Deol is deliciously evil, and Hrithik Roshan's entry as Kabir? Paisa vasool. The moment he comes on screen, the film suddenly gets a fresh burst of energy."

It could be further read: "But then the screenplay reminds you why you're here. For a film that revolves around two sisters, there is surprisingly very little emotional weight. The writing expects you to feel things without giving you enough reasons to. The Alpha drug, which could have been the film's biggest trump card, never becomes as exciting as it sounds. Sharvari deserved much more than being reduced to "the other lead". And some twists are so convenient that you see them coming from a mile away. The film has all the right ingredients. It just forgets to mix them well."

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Alia Bhatt officially joins Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Tumbbad 2 after Alpha setback