DC OTT release date out; know when and where to watch Wamiqa Gabbi and Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller

Wamiqa Gabbi and Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller DC is all set to make its OTT debut soon. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film initially hit theatres on August 7, 2026, and after completing its theatrical run, the film will now be available to audiences who missed watching it in theatres, allowing them to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

The film received a positive response from audiences, resulting in a worldwide collection of Rs 101.45 crore. Read on to find out when and where you can stream DC.

When and where to watch DC online?

The Tamil film DC will be available to stream on Sun NXT from September 4. Viewers will be able to watch the action thriller on the platform in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Sharing the OTT release date poster, Sun NXT on X wrote, "From the big screen to your screen! The blockbuster DC is coming home to SunNXT on September 4 in Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam (sic)."

What is the plot of DC?

The film follows the story of Rebel Devadas, who teams up with Chandra in a dangerous world where love, betrayal and survival collide together. The plot continues when their alliance is tested as they face violence and shifting loyalties. To know more about the film's storyline, watch the official trailer below:

DC Tamil movie: All about the makers

The film is backed by Kalanithi Maran under the production company Sun Pictures. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Mukesh G has handled the cinematography and GK Prasanna has edited the film. Apart from Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film also stars Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in key roles.

DC movie box office performance

DC had a steady start at the Indian box office. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Tamil film earned Rs 5.04 crore across 3,504 shows on its opening day. It saw a jump in collections on Day 2, earning Rs 8.07 crore, before recording a further rise to Rs 11 crore on Day 3. The film went on to collect Rs 41.90 crore in its first week.

As per Sacnilk, DC has earned Rs 67.87 crore in India, while its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 101.45 crore.

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