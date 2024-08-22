Prime Video shares special roundtable with ‘Angry Young Men’ Salim-Javed, hosted by Farah Khan

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOT Special roundtable with Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar is out now

After the release of much awaited docu-series, Angry Young Men, Prime Video has now dropped a special roundtable conversation with the legendary duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. The video is filled with lighthearted banter and heartwarming anecdotes as they reminisced about the good old days. The duo, whose creative partnership revolutionized Hindi cinema, were joined by their children who are accomplished film personalities today and also the Executive Producers of the docuseries, Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, and Farhan Akhtar, along with director Namrata Rao and celebrated choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan, who was the lively host.

This candid chat offers a fascinating glimpse into the duo’s journey, from their first encounter on the set of Sarhadi Lootera to their regular meetings by the sea, where many of their legendary ideas were born. Javed Akhtar humorously shared how their partnership began out of necessity, as both were struggling writers at the time.

The conversation delved into their breakthrough moment with the film Zanjeer, which introduced audiences to the ‘Angry Young Man’ persona, forever linked with Amitabh Bachchan and marking a turning point in Indian cinema. As they reflected on this pivotal moment, Farah Khan kept the conversation dynamic, engaging the next generation—Salman, Zoya, and Farhan—who shared how growing up around these cinematic legends shaped their own careers.

Namrata Rao, making her directorial debut with Angry Young Men, expressed her admiration for the duo’s work, even though she wasn’t from their generation. The docuseries, which revisits the iconic films penned by Salim-Javed, promises to offer a fresh perspective on their contributions to Hindi cinema. The roundtable wrapped up on a fun note with a quiz round filled with trivia about Salim-Javed’s iconic films, keeping everyone on their toes.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, Angry Young Men is executive produced by Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. Prime Videos' three-part docuseries masterfully captures the personal and professional journey of Salim-Javed.

Also Read: Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha's 'Girls Will Be Girls' will close Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024