Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha's 'Girls Will Be Girls' will close Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024

The much-awaited film 'Girls Will Be Girls' produced by Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha is all set to close the 15th annual Indian Film Festival Melbourne (IFFM) 2024 on August 25. IFFM is the biggest celebration of Indian cinema outside India. For the unversed, IFFM is celebrating its 15th year with the festivals running from August 15 to 25. The film has already won acclaim from fans and critics on several international platforms. Now the film has bagged this prestigious spot at IFFM. It will have its Australian premiere at the festival. Preeti Panigrahi will be present at the closing ceremony. The film has mesmerised audiences across the world with its story and brilliant performances.

Here's what Ali and Richa said

Expressing happiness on this occasion, Ali Fazal said that they are incredibly honoured that 'Girls Will Be Girls' has been chosen to close such a prestigious film festival. "The journey of this film has been good and we are thrilled to share it with the Australian audience. We are sure that the film will receive a lot of love internationally like it has so far,' the actor said.

At the same time, Richa Chadha expressed her happiness and said that this film is a labour of love and it is incredibly good to see it connecting with audiences around the world. "Thank you for the immense support and we are grateful to IFFM for choosing our film to close the 15th edition of the festival," Richa said.

About the film

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's debut production flick, Girls Will Be Girls, bagged the Grand Jury Prize for Best Feature at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2024. The film is produced by Richa and Ali's joint venture Pushing Buttons Studios, in collaboration with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films. The story is set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences. The film is helmed by Shuchi Talati.

