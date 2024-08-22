CONFIRMED! Game of Thrones star Iain Glen joins Anupam Kher for his directorial Tanvi The Great

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Anupam Kher with Iain Glen

Versatile actor Anupam Kher on Thursday confirmed the news that Iain Glen, known for his role in Game of Thrones will be seen featuring his upcoming directorial, Tanvi The Great. Taking to his Instagram account, Anupam shared a video with Iain wherein the two can be seen interacting and sharing their excitement about the collaboration. ''ANNOUNCEMENT: Ladies and Gentlemen! Since our pic went viral from the sets of #TanviTheGreat yesterday, both #IainGlen and I decided to announce to the world about our collaboration for the film. On a personal note I feel delighted and privileged to have #Iain act in my directorial venture. I have been an admirer of his brilliance on stage and on screen and of course of #GameOfThrones! Thank you my friend! Jai Ho! #TanviTheGreat #GameOfThrones #MagicOfCinema,'' he wrote along with the video. Earlier, a few pictures of the two actors went viral on social media.

In response, lain Glen praised Kher and expressed his joy at being part of the project. "Anupam is a very special man. It's impossible to spend any time with him without your view of the world being enriched," Glen remarked.

He also conveyed his excitement about his debut in Indian cinema, adding, "I'm so happy to be part of his film #TanviTheGreat. And my first time in India. A beautiful country with beautiful people."

For the unversed, the two have previously worked together on the BBC drama, Mrs Wilson. Tanvi The Great will feature music composed by MM Keeravani, the acclaimed Oscar-winning composer known for his work on RRR.

Additionally, the film's sound design will be handled by Resul Pookutty, an Academy Award winner recognised for his work on Slumdog Millionaire. The project is being directed and produced by Anupam Kher Studio.

