Taarak Mehta's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi meets Olympic medalist Aman Sehrawat, gifts 'jalebi fafda'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's fame Dilip Joshi, popularly known as Jethalal met Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who won Bronze in the men's 57-kg freestyle at the recently held Paris Olympics 2024. On Wednesday evening, the wrestler shared a series of pictures on his Instagram account wherein the two can be seen interacting. In one of the pictures, Dilip Joshi can be seen gifting his character's favourite 'Jalebi Fafda' to Aman.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Aman wrote in Hindi which roughly translates, ''Today I felt great meeting Jethalal (Dilip Joshiji) @maakasamdilipjoshi Seeing these always makes me laugh and happiness in "Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chasma", thank you so much for visiting me.''

See the post:

Resharing a few pictures, Dilip Joshi shared two post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, ''Celebrating Aman Sehrawat's Bronze medal win with the best way I know - the Jalebi Fafda way!'' In another post he added, ''Honoured to have met and spent time with Aman Sehrawat. What an inspiration!''

After winning the Bronze at Paris Olympics 2024, Aman was asked what does he do in the free time. In reply, the wrestler told that he watches Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, in which Dilip Joshi plays an important character of Jethalal.

Aman Sherwat's EXCLUSIVE talk with India TV

In an exclusive talk with India TV's Anshul Gupta, Aman was asked about his expectations from himself before going into the Olympics. In reply, he said, ''I was under pressure not because it was my first Olympics but because I was the only male wrestler. The hopes were pinned on me as India has been winning medals consistently in wrestling. So that was in my mind too that I have a responsibility now. But my only focus was to give my 100 per cent and that the result will take care of itself.''