Raakh: Prime Video series featuring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bashir announced Prime Video's series Raakh was announced on Monday. The crime-thriller features Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir in lead roles.

New Delhi:

Prime Video, on Monday, announced the cast of its upcoming fictional series, Raakh. The investigative crime thriller will delve into the psychological complexities of morality and justice.

Raakh is led by Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir. However, it is not releasing this year. The series is slated to premiere in 2026 on Prime Video.

Raakh first poster is out now

In the first poster of Raakh, only Ali Fazal can be spotted. The actor, who was last seen in Metro In Dino, can be seen donning the Police uniform and standing right in front of a police jeep. He will be seen playing a Delhi police officer as the number plate of the vehicle reads DLA 3609.

Raakh makers

Raakh is produced by EndemolShine India and Gulbadan Talkies and is directed by Prosit Roy. The show is created and written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket.

According to the makers, 'Raakh is a thriller replete with unexpected turns and high-stakes drama. At the same time, it is a highly emotional story that will stay with audiences long after they have finished watching it. The gripping crime thriller is a layered, character-driven story that challenges the boundaries of morality, justice, and consequence.'

Actor's work front

It will be refreshing to see Sonali in a leading role, as she was last seen in a cameo appearance in Remo D'Souza's film 'Be Happy.' Before that, she was seen in the second season of the ZEE5 web series 'The Broken News'. She played the supporting role of Amina Qureshi, a journalist.

On the other hand, Ali Fazal has been the Prime Video king with Mirzapur's high demand. However, the last season was disappointing for fans. Hence, it will be interesting to see if Ali can redeem himself with Mirzapur S4 and Raakh on the OTT platform.

