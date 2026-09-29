Off Campus star Mika Abdalla makes Paris Fashion Week debut as she gears up to lead Season 2

Prime Video star Mika Abdalla, best known for playing Allie Hayes in Off Campus, made her Paris Fashion Week debut at L’Oréal Paris Le Défilé 2026. The actor was among the international names walking the runway at the show, which took place against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

The appearance comes at an important point in Abdalla’s career. Following the first season of Off Campus, her character is set to take a much bigger role in the upcoming second season, which will shift the focus to Allie and Dean Di Laurentis, played by Stephen Kalyn.

Mika Abdalla makes her Paris Fashion Week debut

Abdalla joined a star-studded line-up at L’Oréal Paris Le Défilé, with the show featuring names including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne and Simone Ashley. The ninth edition of the show was held at Place Joffre and followed the theme “Express Your Worth”. Céline Dion also made a surprise appearance at the event, closing the runway show.

For Abdalla, the Paris appearance comes just months after Off Campus introduced her to a much wider audience. The actor has worked in television and films since childhood, but Allie Hayes has become one of her most prominent roles so far.

Off Campus Season 2 shifts the focus to Allie

The first season of Off Campus followed Hannah Wells, played by Ella Bright, and hockey player Garrett Graham, played by Belmont Cameli. The series is based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling book series and follows a group of students at Briar University, with each story focusing on different characters from the same circle.

Allie was an important part of the group in Season 1, but her story is now moving to the centre. Prime Video has confirmed that Season 2 will focus on Allie and Dean. The season adapts The Score, the third book in Kennedy’s Off Campus series, and will see Abdalla and Kalyn take over as the main couple.

The two characters already had a complicated dynamic in the first season. Allie was dating Justin Kohl when she began developing a connection with Dean, while Dean was introduced as one of Briar University’s confident and popular hockey players.

Season 2 will pick up that relationship and explore what happens when their casual arrangement becomes more complicated. Abdalla has also indicated that the new season will be more emotionally intense for Allie, with less of the light-hearted friendship dynamic seen in the first season.

What to expect from Off Campus Season 2

Along with Abdalla and Kalyn, the second season brings back the main ensemble, including Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Antonio Cipriano and Jalen Thomas Brooks. India Fowler has also joined the series as Grace Ivers, a character who will have her own storyline within the Briar University group.

The series has followed the structure of Kennedy’s books by moving its romantic focus to another pair while keeping the wider group around them. So while Allie and Dean will be at the heart of Season 2, Hannah, Garrett, Logan and Tucker will continue to be part of the story. Filming for the eight-episode second season took place in Vancouver, with production wrapping in September. Prime Video has not yet announced a release date.

For Abdalla, meanwhile, the Paris Fashion Week appearance offers a different kind of spotlight just as her biggest Off Campus storyline is about to begin. With Allie moving from supporting character to one of the show's central leads, Season 2 is set to give the actor considerably more room to carry the story.

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