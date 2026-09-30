'One last time': Koffee With Karan Season 9 release date out, Karan Johar announces final season

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to return with the ninth and final season of his popular chat show Koffee with Karan. The makers announced the premiere date for the upcoming season on Wednesday, September 30.

Since its debut in 2004, Koffee with Karan has completed eight seasons and aired 161 episodes so far, all hosted by Karan Johar. Read on to know about its streaming details.

Koffee with Karan Season 9 release date out

Koffee with Karan Season 9 will start streaming from October 14 on JioHotstar. Sharing the announcement promo, Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, "I think we need to talk. Over Koffee, of course Hotstar Specials: Koffee with Karan Season 9, streaming 14th October onwards on JioHotstar." Take a look:

What's in Koffee With Karan Season 9 announcement promo?

In the Koffee With Karan 9 promo, host Karan Johar gets emotional while recalling how he shared the idea of a talk show with his father, Yash (Johar), in 2004. His father passed that year. The first episode of the show premiered in August that year, and it has continued ever since.

He further said that his show has welcomed guests who were lovers and friends, with some now married and others having gone their separate ways. He also joked that the show had "nearly ended the careers" of some national icons. Karan added that he is still dealing with the word "nepotism" even today. Towards the end of the video, he invited viewers to join him for one last cup of coffee.

What did Karan Johar say about the final season?

Speaking about the final season, Karan Johar said in a statement, "There are some journeys you don't plan to end, you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. Koffee With Karan has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy! But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience. They have laughed with us, debated us, trolled us, celebrated us and, most importantly, kept coming back for another cup.

The statement further added, "Saying goodbye is emotional, but it also feels right. This final season is my way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude, with love and with everyone who has made Koffee With Karan what it is. So, come have one last cup of Koffee with me. One last time."

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Karan Johar hints about Koffee With Karan season 9, drops new update