Rise and Fall Season 2: Swara Bhasker slams Siwet Tomar's exit, calls decision 'absolute bull***t'

Rise and Fall Season 2 Day 4 brought fresh clashes, changing alliances and another major shift in the game. Siwet Tomar's journey came to an end following his physical altercation with Shehzad Poonawalla. Here's what happened after.

What happened after Siwet Tomar's exit from Rise and Fall 2?

The decision divided the Penthouse. Swara Bhasker openly questioned it and called it “absolute bull***t”. Karan Patel also reacted to Siwet's exit, saying, “Chal koi nahi woh aayega pagal usko mein maarke phir tere saath join karunga”.

Meanwhile, downstairs, Niharika Tiwari was left emotional as an old friendship resurfaced.

Ultimate Ruler race gets intense

The race for the first Ultimate Ruler title was down to Tej Pratap Yadav, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Irina Rudakova. Tej was asked to name contestants he wanted to see rise and chose Manish Kashyap and Kajal Raghwani. However, Priyanka questioned his choice of Manish. This made Tej reconsider his decision as he remembered Manish's earlier comments about him and his brother in Bihar.

Shehzad's return to the Penthouse also kept tensions alive. His equation with Priyanka took a turn when she confronted him over comments on sensitive issues that had upset her. The disagreement soon became another heated fight inside the Tower.

Workers fight for their worth

The Basement had its own battle underway. The Workers were given an opportunity to improve their standing through a valuation task. Kajal started with a valuation of Rs 75,000. Manish's valuation went up to Rs 1 lakh, followed by Anish Bhagat at Rs 1.25 lakh and Kaira Anu at Rs 1.5 lakh. Niharika reached Rs 2 lakh, Sara Gurpal Rs 2.5 lakh and Gautam Gulati topped the list at Rs 3 lakh.

The task, however, was not without arguments. Kajal was repeatedly called the weakest contestant, leading to a confrontation with Kaira. Niharika also got involved in the argument as tensions rose in the Basement.

Red Room brings another twist

Just as the hierarchy started taking shape, the Red Room was activated. The Rulers now had to choose Workers to represent them. Tej picked Kajal, Irina chose Anish, and Priyanka selected Kaira. This set the stage for the Asli Ya Nakli task.

The competition had two rounds. The winner of the first round would get the power to eliminate one contender from the Ultimate Ruler race. The second round would decide the Ultimate Ruler.

The Workers were also given the task of sabotaging the game. This put their loyalties under the scanner.

Priyanka was particularly surprised when Gautam chose to sabotage her. She believed the two were friends and questioned his decision. Gautam explained his position, saying, “So you need to understand your alliance as well little bit, so once you will get to know about it later then you will realise kaha game upar neeche ho gayi. Like aapke liye koi aur priority tha aur mein priority nahi tha”. Priyanka responded, “Gautam mein zyaada paise nahi de sakti thi, hum yehi baat kar rahe the”.

Their exchange left their equation uncertain. Meanwhile, Kaira became emotional after feeling targeted during the task. Priyanka comforted her and encouraged her to keep smiling regardless of the outcome.

Tej, however, managed to turn the situation in his favour. Kajal's performance helped him win the first round. He now has the power to decide which contender will be eliminated from the Ultimate Ruler race.

Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise and Fall Season 2 is hosted by Virender Sehwag. The show streams free, exclusively on Prime Video, with new episodes every day at 12 noon.

Also read:

Siwet Tomar defends physical fight with Shehzad in Rise and Fall 2 after eviction: 'I won't back off...'