Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 announced; Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh to return as hosts

The jail is opening its doors again. Netflix has officially announced the second season of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. The reality show is set to return with a new batch of inmates, fresh secrets and plenty of drama. The first season turned into a major talking point, both online and off it. Now, the makers are ready to bring viewers back into the Lock Upp universe.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 announced

The new season will once again bring celebrities into the jail, where their stories, relationships and secrets will become part of the game. In case you are wondering this should be the second season, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa was a standalone property on Netflix. The OTT platform will release its second season soon.

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will host the show. The makers have not revealed the names of the new inmates yet. Fans will have to wait to find out who enters the jail this time. For now, the formula remains familiar. New inmates. New secrets. New dynamics. But the same jail.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 1 clocked 5 billion views

The first season managed to create several viral moments. According to Netflix, the show clocked more than 5 billion views through social media and word of mouth. It also became a format that viewers actively discussed and participated in beyond the episodes. Season 1 was built around contestants confronting their past and addressing the perceptions surrounding them. Confessions became headlines. Fights sparked conversations. Unexpected bonds became part of the show's journey. Shreya Kalra had won the show.

Makers talk about Lock Upp Season 2

Monika Shergill, VP- Content, Netflix India said: "Lock Upp: Sach Yaa Sazaa became appointment viewing overnight. Viewers invested, debated, and kept coming back. It captured the zeitgeist - not just as entertainment, but also as a space where celebrities talked about topics they rarely do, owned their choices and confronted past trauma. Ekta’s bold homegrown idea and the scaled adaptation on Netflix led to entertainment maxxing. Season 2 will be about recreating the same Netflix effect with many new surprises for our audiences."

Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director- Balaji Telefilms & Creator of Lock Upp said: “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa on Netflix went far beyond what we imagined. The conversations, the inmates, and their most memorable moments continued to live with audiences even after the finale. That’s what makes the return of Lock Upp so exciting. The next season will take audiences back into a world they know, but with an entirely new set of stories, personalities, and surprises. And Farah and Riteish will continue to helm the Lock Upp as the formidable jailer duo, bringing their own energy, unpredictability, and dynamic to the next chapter.”

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Manisha Sharma, the upcoming season will be showrun by Malaya Pradhan. Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 is coming soon, exclusively on Netflix.

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