Akanksha Chamola seeks 'urgent' help to change Instagram username linked to Gaurav Khanna after Lock Upp 2

New Delhi:

Days after her stint on Lock Upp 2, Akanksha Chamola has sought Meta India's help with her Instagram username. The actress took to social media to request "urgent assistance" in changing the username, which is currently linked to actor Gaurav Khanna.

On Friday, Akanksha took to her Instagram Story and tagged Meta India, asking the platform to look into the issue. Her request has caught attention as the Instagram username continues to be associated with Gaurav Khanna. She also revealed that she has been unable to change the username despite making multiple attempts.

Akanksha Chamola asks Meta India for help to change Instagram username

Sharing her concern on Instagram, Akanksha wrote, "@meta @metaindia @instagram, seeking urgent assistance for username change. Due to the current verification-related restrictions, we have been unable to change the username despite multiple attempts. We would appreciate it if your team could review the issue and advise on a possible resolution” She requested Meta India's assistance in changing the username and resolving the issue (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : IG: AKANKSHA CHAMOLA)Screengrab taken from Akanksha Chamola's Instagram Story.

At the time of writing, Akanksha Chamola's Instagram username is @akankshagkhanna.

The post comes shortly after Akanksha's appearance on Lock Upp 2, where she was evicted from the show during the finale week. Throughout her Lock Upp 2 journey, she remained one of the contestants in the spotlight. She also grabbed attention when she revealed her first secret during the premiere episode, announcing that she and her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, were heading for a divorce. The news of their separation quickly caught the attention of fans online.

However, in one of the episodes, Gaurav Khanna entered the show to meet Akanksha. During their conversation, they discussed their divorce, with Gaurav clarifying that nothing was official yet.

When Akanksha Chamola announced her divorce at the Lock Upp 2 premiere

Before entering the show, contestants had to pick a card, and Akanksha picked the 'Expose' card. She was then asked to reveal a secret. It was during this task that she announced her divorce for the first time in public. She said, "So, me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been separated and living separately since a year. It has not been public but yeah now... We have been sitting on this since last year. So, things are not bad between us, we take to each other. But we also think that we are not compatible as partners because we both see a different future. There's no bad blood between us."

About Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna

For the unversed, Akanksha and Gaurav both come from an acting background. Akanksha is known for Dil Dhokha Aur Desire, Bhootu and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna is a renowned TV actor, best known for playing Anuj Kapadia in the hit show Anupamaa. He also won Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 19.

Gaurav and Akanksha got married on November 24, 2016, in a traditional wedding ceremony held in Kanpur.

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Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola discuss their divorce: 'We're still legally husband and wife'