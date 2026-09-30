Asian Games 2026: India clinches 7th gold as women's compound archery team defeats China in final

India secured its seventh gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 after the women's compound archery team defeated China in the final match in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday. The trio of Preethika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Chikita Taniparthi produced a brilliant performance to defeat China 238-234 in the gold medal match and secure the top spot in the women's compound team event. The Indian trio maintained their dominance throughout all four rounds of the final and never allowed China to take control of the contest. The victory also saw the Indian women's compound team equal the world record with their score of 238. They equalled South Korea's world record of 238, set in 2014, to secure the gold.

India take lead from the very first round

The compound archery women's gold medal match against China was expected to be a closely fought contest, with the opening round setting the tone for the battle. India began strongly, with Preethika, Jyothi and Chikita finishing the first round with a 60-58 lead. The Indian team continued to hold on to its advantage in the second round. At the end of the round, India had extended its lead to 119-116. While the margin remained narrow, every single point was crucial in such a tightly contested final. India maintained their lead right from the first rotation, giving Jyothi her fourth Asian Games gold and a first Asiad gold medal to Chikitha and Prithika on their debuts.

India deny China a comeback in final two rounds

With the lead secured after the opening two rounds, the Indian trio faced the challenge of maintaining their advantage in the final stages. Preethika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Chikita Taniparthi responded brilliantly under pressure.

India led 178-175 at the end of the third round before delivering a near-perfect finish in the final round. The trio hit perfect 10s in the last round to seal a 238-234 victory over China and equal the world record. This is India's seventh gold at the Asian Games and takes the tally to 53 medals, including 21 silvers and 25 bronze medals.

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