Adnan Sami reacts to 'Pakistani spy' joke on India's Got Latent Ayushmann Khurrana episode: 'Pehle mujhse...'

A recent episode of India's Got Latent featuring Ayushmann Khurrana had a moment that quickly caught attention online. The actor was discussing his upcoming film Udta Teer when comedian Kullu brought Adnan Sami into the conversation with a joke.

In the said episode, Ayushmann appeared on the show as a panellist alongside Kullu, Rajat Sood and mentalist Suhani Shah. During the episode, Samay Raina asked him about his upcoming film, Udta Teer.

What was the joke on Adnan Sami at India's Got Latent?

Ayushmann Khurrana explained that the film is India's first patriotic comedy and also has elements of a spy comedy. He said, "It's India's first patriotic comedy. It's also a spy comedy. Isme main ek Pakistani spy hoon jo India mein aata hai, uski yaddasht chali jaati hai aur woh sochta hai ki woh Indian hai. Usko desh bhakti toh yaad hai, lekin desh kaunsa hai bhul jaata hai (I play a Pakistani spy who comes to India and then has a memory loss. He thinks he is an Indian. He is patriotic but forgets which country he belongs to)."

Kullu immediately responded, “Woh Adnan Sami hai (That is Adnan Sami).”

The joke has now reached Adnan Sami, who reacted to the clip on Instagram. Commenting on the reel, the singer wrote, “Pehle Mujhse ‘Rights’ Lo Aur Phir Film Banao (Take the rights from me first and then make that film)!!!!”

For the unversed, Adnan Sami was formerly a Pakistani citizen and held a Pakistani passport before renouncing his Pakistani citizenship and being granted Indian citizenship through naturalisation in 2016.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INDIA'S GOT LATENT)Adnan Sami's comment on Latent video

What is Udta Teer releasing?

Udta Teer stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik.

Ayushmann plays Bilal Ahmad, a Pakistani spy who enters India and loses his memory following an accident. He then mistakenly believes that he is an Indian spy. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain. Udta Teer is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 9.

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