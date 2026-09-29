OTT releases this week: Demon Slayer, Dupahiya Season 2, Love, Chambak part 2 and others | Check full list

While Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 is releasing in theatres this week alongside other existing films, what new content is arriving on OTT? The answer is a host of interesting movies and series packed with comedy and thrills. Here is the list for the week.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle

This Japanese animated action film is now making its way to OTT after its theatrical run. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle is now available on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions from September 28.

Ashirbad

The Bengali show Ashirbad revolves around a chaotic household where four brothers live together without a female family figure after their mother left them when they were young. The show is streaming on JioHotstar from September 28, 2026.

Ohh My Dog

Starring Pankaj Tripathi and Pavan Malhotra, Ohh My Dog is an investigative comedy-drama that follows two parallel mysteries. One centres on a child searching for her missing indie dog, Momo, while the other revolves around the disappearance of a young labourer in Bihar. The film will stream on Netflix from October 1, 2026.

Dupahiya Season 2

The popular web series Dupahiya is returning for its second season. Chaos is set to ensue in Dhadakpur as crime rates rise. Viewers can watch Dupahiya Season 2 on Prime Video starting October 1. The new season promises fresh challenges and even more chaos, while continuing to deliver a dose of comedy. Dupahiya Season 2 is directed by Sonam Nair. The cast features Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastav, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma.

Chumbak Part 2

Chumbak Part 1 was released on Netflix on September 10. The first half had only 4 episodes; now the second half, with the final four episodes, will be released on October 2, 2026.

#Love

Directed by Balaji Mohan and produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth, this rom-com series stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das in the lead roles. The series will stream on Netflix from October 2. The story revolves around dating apps and modern relationships.

Pooja Meri Jaan

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the Maddock Films banner, Pooja Meri Jaan is also arriving this week. The film stars Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz, alongside Chaitanya Vyas, Vikram Chauhan and Rajesh Jais. Directed by Navjot Gulati, the film is set to premiere on ZEE5 on October 2, 2026.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

This Malayalam film was released in theatres in August and received a positive response from the audience. Now, it is making its OTT debut. Starring Nivin Pauly and Mamita Baiju, the film will stream on JioHotstar from October 2, 2026.

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