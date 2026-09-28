Siwet Tomar defends physical fight with Shehzad in Rise and Fall 2 after eviction: 'I won't back off...'

Former Roadies star Siwet Tomar is the headline-maker of the day. The reality TV star is in the news after a video of him engaging in a physical altercation with Shehzad Poonawalla. He was asked to exit the controversial reality TV series soon after. Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel, Siwet's co-contestant on the show, also offered to walk out of the reality series.

Siwet, after his exit, has taken to Instagram and defended his stance on the show.

Siwet Tomar defends himself after Rise and Fall 2 exit

Siwet posted the viral clip on Instagram, where he was seen pulling Shehzad by the collar and pinning him to the ground. He then wrote, "This tattoo isn’t just ink on my skin — it’s my representation, my bloodline, and a reminder of the legacy I carry. Veer Bhogya Vasundhara — the brave inherit the earth. So if you think you can mislead people and I’ll simply walk away, you clearly don’t know me."

He continued, "I have said it once, and I’ll say it clearly: I will not play with or engage with someone who has wronged me until there is a sincere apology. That isn’t ego — that’s my boundary. And when I give my word, I stand by it. Stop misleading innocent people and dividing them on the basis of religion for political advantage. Start putting humanity above every political agenda. I won’t back off because everyone stands against me. Even if I have to stand alone, I’ll stand my ground. Because for me, a word is a word. The earth belongs to the brave."

Who is Siwet Tomar and why is he so famous?

Siwet Tomar is a model, digital content creator and reality TV personality from Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Born on July 3, 1998, he is 28 years old in 2026. He completed his schooling in Dehradun and later pursued a Bachelor of Commerce from Government Degree College, Raipur.

Before making a name for himself on reality television, Siwet worked as a model and featured in fashion events and brand campaigns. He also won the Mr Dehradun title in 2018, which became one of the early milestones in his career.

Siwet got his big break on MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand in 2023. He was part of Prince Narula's gang and ended the season as the first runner-up. He later appeared on MTV Splitsvilla X5 in 2024. His stint on the dating reality show also brought attention to his equation with fellow contestant Shyrinn Anicka. The two spoke publicly about their relationship and breakup, including during a podcast appearance in 2024.

Siwet then returned to the Roadies franchise with Roadies: Double Cross, where he appeared as an Insider. His reality TV journey continued in 2026 with The 50.

According to IMDb, his television appearances include Roadies, Splitsvilla and The 50. He also featured in the 2024 music video Ishq Hai Kya.

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