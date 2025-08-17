Ba***ds of Bollywood: Who is Aryan Khan's lead heroine Sahher Bambba? Sahher Bambba will be seen in a pivotal role opposite Lakshya in Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood. Know everything about her here.

New Delhi:

The first look of Aryan Khan's debut show Ba***ds of Bollywood has been released on Sunday. The Netflix series that was part of the OTT giant's 2025 calendar has been one of the most-awaited shows of the year for obvious reasons.

Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan teasing fans about the first look of Ba***ds of Bollywood on Saturday has them waiting for the first glimpse. Now that the first look video is out, the cast of Ba***ds of Bollywood are also gaining attention, one of whom is its lead heroine, Sahher Bambba.

Who is Sahher Bambba?

In the first look teaser, only two actors' faces have been revealed. One is Lakshya, who has a bang on debut with Kill, and the other is Sahher Bambba.

For the unversed, this is not Sahher Bambba's debut, as we saw her making her acting debut alongside Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol in the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Hailing from Himachal Pradesh, Bambba also featured in supporting roles in the shows The Empire and Dil Bekaraar on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Sahher Bambba also appeared in B Praak's music video 'Ishq Nahi Karte', with Emraan Hashmi.

Other cast members of Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Netflix series that is set against a filmy backdrop features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli and Gautami Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Ba***ds of Bollywood makers

Ba***ds of Bollywood is produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. The show is written and created by Aryan Khan along with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. Bonnie Jain and Akshat Verma are the co-producers of the show. The Netflix series will mark the directorial debut of Aryan Khan.

The release date of Ba***ds of Bollywood has not been announced yet, but its preview will be out on August 20, 2025.

Watch the first look here: Ba***ds of Bollywood First Look Out Now: Aryan Khan's show is 'thoda jyada' | Watch