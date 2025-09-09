New OTT releases this week [September 9-14, 2025]: From Coolie to Saiyaara, full list Saiyaara, Coolie, The Girlfriend and more exciting titles are streaming online. Here’s the complete OTT release list for September 9–14, 2025 in India.

Films like 'Baaghi 4' and 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' are being watched in theatres at the moment. At the same time, 'Inspector Zende' was released on Netlfix last week. Now this week is also going to be very special for OTT fans as several releases are lined up.

While theatrical releases like Saiyaara and Coolie will be making their OTT debut, news releases like Do You Wanna Partner will also be released on Amazon Prime Hotstar. Let's have a look at the OTT releases of this week.

OTT releases this week [September 9–14, 2025]

1. The Girlfriend on Prime Video – September 10

Psychological thriller series 'The Girlfriend' will also be released on OTT. This series can be seen on Prime Video from September 10.

2. The Dead Girls on Netflix – September 10

'The Dead Girl' will stream on Netflix from September 10. It features Alfonso Herrera, Paulina Gaitan and Joaquin Cosio in lead roles.

3. Coolie OTT release date – September 11

Superstar Rajinikanth's Pan-India movie 'Coolie' was released in theatres on 14 August. It has not even been a month since its theatrical release, and it is now knocking on OTT. The film will stream on Prime Video from September 11. However, at present, 'Coolie' will be available on OTT only in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. There is no information at present on when it will come on OTT in the Hindi language.

4. Do You Wanna Partner on Prime Video – September 12

This series starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty will stream on Prime Video. Apart from them, Javed Jaffrey is also a part of the series. This series will be released on September 12. It has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

5. Saiyaara Netflix OTT release date – September 12

This year's most talked-about romantic love story film, 'Saiyaara', made a big splash in theatres. And now this blockbuster film is making its way to OTT. The film starring Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda will stream on Netflix from September 12. This film is directed by Mohit Suri.

6. The Wrong Paris on Netflix – September 12

Miranda Cosgrove and Pearson Fode's romantic comedy film 'The Wrong Paris' is also included in this week's list. This film can be seen on the OTT platform Netflix from September 12.

