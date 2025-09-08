Task release: 6 Jio Hotstar shows based around FBI agents Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey starrer Task's episode 1 is out on Jio Hotstar. The show has been created by Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson-Whitfield.

New Delhi:

Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo's latest series Task has landed on Jio Hotstar and is being touted as one of the best shows of the year, but reviews and netizens. The show is garnering attention on social media and it seems like the series that'll have weekly releases has enticed people enough to stay hooked.

The limited series that deals with an FBI investigation has been released on Jio Hotstar. But do you know that the OTT platform has several such series? Let's have a look at them here.

FBI: International

According to IMDb, the series deals with an elite team of operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) International Fly Team (IFT), as they travel across Europe to neutralise threats against American Interests. The TV series ran from 2021 to 2024. It features Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and Eva-Jane Willis in lead roles.

Class of '09

The Jio Hotstar show revolves around FBI agents who graduated from Quantico in 2009 and are reunited following the death of a mutual friend. The 2023 show features Brian Tyree Henry, Kate Mara and Sepideh Moafi in lead roles.

Duster

Created by JJ Abrams and LaToya Morgan, the series follows Nina Hayes, the FBI's first Black female agent, who teams up with a getaway driver to dismantle a crime syndicate in 1972. The 2025 show features Josh Holloway, Rachel Hilson and Asivak Koostachin in lead roles.

White Collar

White Collar is one of Jio Hotstar's most loved shows. It deals with the relationship between an FBI agent and a conman. Featuring Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay, Willie Garson, the show ran from 2009 to 2014 and has six seasons.

Task

The Tom Pelphrey, Mark Ruffalo, Alison Oliver and Martha Plimpton's show hit Jio Hotstar today. The series revolves around an FBI agent who heads a Task Force in Philadelphia to put an end to a string of violent robberies.

Directed by Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson-Whitfield, it show has garnered huge praise with its first episode. The series, which has 7 episodes, will have weekly releases and will end on October 19.

Also Read: The Bads Of Bollywood trailer looks like a masala entertainer that deserves theatrical applause | Watch