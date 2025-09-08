The Bads Of Bollywood trailer looks like a masala entertainer that deserves theatrical applause | Watch The much awaited trailer of Aryan Khan's debut series, The Bads Of Bollywood, is out now. The series led by Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, features several big cameos and special appearances.

The trailer of the much-anticipated series 'The Bads of Bollywood' has been released and it is full of action, drama and emotion. The story of a common boy becoming a hero in the entertainment industry is shown in a filmy way in this series.

The trailer of 'The Bads of Bollywood' not only gives an insight into the story but also features several big cameos of superstars like Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Salman Khan's cameo was revealed in 'The Bads of Bollywood' teaser.

What is 'The Bads of Bollywood' trailer all about?

The 'The Bads of Bollywood' trailer begins with Lakshya in the role of Aasman Singh, an aspiring actor, who has made a classic debut but is also famous for making statements that are real but also create controversy. Later, Vijayant Kohli and Mona Singh, in the role of his parents, motivate him to become a superstar.

However, seems like all will not go well in this journey, as he'll clash with a superstar, Ajay Talwar. Moreover, Aasman falling in love with his daughter, Karishma Talwar, won't help the cause either. But the way, the actor will redeem himself, seems like the plot of the show. 'The Bads Of Bollywood' trailer looks entertaining is will definitely generate high hopes for Aryan Khan's series.

Big glimpses in 'The Bads of Bollywood' trailer

While Salman Khan, Karan Johar and rapper Badshah were seen in 'The Bads of Bollywood' teaser, the trailer that was released today, on Monday, features Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

'The Bads of Bollywood' major cast

Among these cameos and special appearances, the series will primarily feature Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Lakshya, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor in major roles.

'The Bads of Bollywood' release date

'The Bads of Bollywood' will mark the directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The series produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment will be released on Netflix. 'The Bads of Bollywood' will stream from September 18, 2025. The show is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan.

