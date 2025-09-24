New OTT releases this week [September 24-28, 2025]: Marvel Zombies, Hridayapoorvam, and more must-watch titles This week’s OTT releases bring a mix of action, drama and talk shows — from Marvel Zombies to Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam and Kajol’s new series.

New Delhi:

The fourth Friday of September is a treat for movie lovers, as a variety of films across different genres are going to be released on several digital platforms like JioHotstar, Prime Video, HBO, and more.

From the short documentary 'The Devil Is Busy' and talk show 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle' to the romantic drama 'Hridayapoorvam', starring Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Mohanlal, let’s take a look at the upcoming OTT releases of the week.

New OTT releases this week

1. The Devil Is Busy

Release date - September 23

Platform - JioHotstar

The short documentary 'The Devil Is Busy' is directed by Geeta Gandbhir and Christalyn Hampton. It follows the story of the head of security at an Atlanta abortion clinic, named Tracy, who works to protect patients and staff from protesters and provides vital reproductive healthcare.

It has an IMDb rating of 7 and will be made available to stream on September 23, 2025, on HBO Max via the JioHotstar platform.

2. Marvel Zombies

Release date - September 24

Platform - JioHotstar

Zeb Wells' superhero zombie horror series 'Marvel Zombies' starring Iman Vellani, Todd Williams, and Elizabeth Olsen is going to be released on the JioHotstar platform on September 24, 2025.

3. Mrigaya: The Hunt

Release date - September 26

Platform - Zee 5

'Mrigaya: The Hunt' is an action thriller film directed by Abhirup Ghosh. It features Ananya Bhattacharya, Saurav Das and Mukesh Agrohari in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 7.8, the Bengali-language film will stream on September 26 on the Zee 5 platform.

4. Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

Release date - September 25

Platform - Prime Video

The most anticipated talk show, 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle', hosted by Bollywood actresses Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, is going to be released on Prime Video from September 25, 2025. Notably, the first episode of this celebrity talk show will feature Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

5. Hridayapoorvam

Release date - September 28

Platform - JioHotstar

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's film 'Hridayapoorvam' is directed by Sathyan Anthikad and also features Basil Joseph and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. The romantic drama film will be made available to stream on the JioHotstar platform from September 28, 2025, onwards. The film will be released in five languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

The actor was recently honoured with the highest honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards, held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

