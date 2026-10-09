Dearest Gentle Readers, Lady Whistledown announces Bridgerton spin-off on young Violet's love story

Netflix and Shondaland are expanding the Bridgerton universe with a new limited series centred on the love story of a young Violet Bridgerton and her future husband, Viscount Edmund Bridgerton. The couple are the parents of the eight Bridgerton siblings featured in the popular period drama.

Much like Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the upcoming spin-off will explore the characters' early lives and how their romance began.

Spin-off series on Violet Bridgerton announced

The announcement for the spin-off series came in the form of the usual Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers. "Dearest Gentle Reader", read the note. It continued, "This author writes to you with most exciting news... The time has come for us to turn our attention to the Matriarch of our beloved Bridgertons. A new series, chronicling the romance of a young Violet and Viscount Edmund Bridgerton, is underway. The love match that started it all shall soon be yours to see, dear reader. This author shall be sure to inform you of any updates. Until then..." Take a look:

Fans were overjoyed with a spin-off series on Violet Bridgerton, especially after Queen Charlotte's story became a hit with the masses. In the comment box, fans wrote, "She's the tea I was waiting for", "This is what I was always hoping to see!", "Dearest gentle reader......so the wait is over", "Here comes, Edmund and Violet", "Just like Queen Charlotte , Lady Violet.......can't wait", "The best tea in the town is about to arrive", "This is for sure going to be the juiciest special by Lady Whistledown," and others.

Bridgerton 5 shoot currently underway

The announcement comes as production on Bridgerton Season 5 is underway in London. The new season will focus on Francesca Bridgerton, played by Hannah Dodd, and her second-chance romance with Michaela, portrayed by Masali Baduza.

Bridgerton Season 4, released earlier this year, premiered at No. 1 on Netflix's Global English TV list. The streaming platform had also renewed the flagship series for a sixth season in May 2025.

The Violet spin-off will be written and showrun by Shonda Rhimes and Nicholas Nardini, who will also serve as executive producers. Bridgerton director Tom Verica and Betsy Beers are also attached as executive producers. The series is being developed by Netflix and Shondaland.

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