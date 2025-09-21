The Family Man 3 release update: Manoj Bajpayee’s thriller to return in November 2025? The Family Man 3 is reportedly arriving in November 2025. Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant, with Jaideep Ahlawat joining the cast on Prime Video.

New Delhi:

Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi's thriller series The Family Man is one of India's most popular series. So far, its two seasons have been released and both have received immense love from audiences. The series is packed with action and plenty of humour. The series revolves around Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who works for the National Investigation Agency's Special Cell and his juggling of work pressures and family responsibilities is the core plot of the series.

While Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav played the villain in the first season, Tamil-Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was loved as the protagonist in season 2. Now Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen locking horns with Manoj in The Family Man 3.

The Family Man 3 release update

Manoj Bajpayee is often asked on social media when he will bring the third season of his popular series The Family Man. Now, the actor has answered the question. According to a report in The Economic Times, the veteran Bollywood actor, who was attending the OTT Play Awards 2025, confirmed that season 3 of The Family Man will be released in November 2025.

Moreover, earlier Actor Darshan Kumar revealed in an interview that The Family Man 3 is set to release in the next 2-3 months. He said that this time the story will be more interesting than before, and Major Sameer will take a major step against India with a new conspiracy.

Where to watch The Family Man 3?

Manoj Bajpayee has maintained suspense over the release date of The Family Man 3 with his 'operation underway' post, but it seems like November 2025 is the month of the arrival of Srikant.

Just like the previous two successful seasons, The Family Man 3 will be released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The Family Man 3 cast

When major actors come together, it's always a great treat for audiences. The third season is also set to hold a similar surprise for viewers. While Samantha Ruth Prabhu wowed everyone with her acting in the second season of The Family Man, Pataal Lok actor is set to be a part of the series.

Yes! Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen alongside actor Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man 3, who will be the main villain of this season. Apart from him, Nimrat Kaur will also be joining the series in season 3.

Talking about the old cast, along with Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Sharad Kelkar and Darshan Kumar will be seen in The Family Man 3.

Also Read: Jugnuma Movie Review: Manoj Bajpayee starrer is a stoic experience for those who wait