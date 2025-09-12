Jugnuma Movie Review: Manoj Bajpayee starrer is a stoic experience for those who wait Jugnuma - The Fable, featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyanka Bose, Hiral Sindhu and Deepak Dobriyal, is now in theatres. This film by Ram Reddy is for true art-movie lovers. Scroll further to read the full review.

Movie Name: Jugnuma

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: September 12, 2025

Director: Ram Reddy

Genre: Fantasy-drama

Filmmaker Ram Reddy's 'Jugnuma – The Fable' is a surreal watch that demands every bit of your attention and goes on laying links throughout, only for the film to pan out and interlink itself in the last five minutes.

'Jugnuma' is not for commercial cinema lovers but for those who are willing to surrender to a filmmaker's vision for something different and uncanny. This movie goes on even after it ends, forcing you to come up with theories that’ll be validated by no one but your consciousness.

The story begins and ends in the Himalayas

The movie begins in 1989 in the lap of the Himalayan region. The first shot itself sets the tone right and makes the viewers sit a bit straighter when a calm, composed Dev is casually seen walking a hillside and flying in the valley with the wings he made with several improvements. The movie is entirely led by Manoj Bajpayee as Dev, who is the owner of orchards left to him by his grandfather, who won them by being loyal and in service to the Britishers.

However, the life of a man, who lives in a beautiful home with his wife, son and daughter, turns upside down when his orchard starts mysteriously burning. Initially, it is one or a few trees, but later, the entire East side burns overnight, and this is where the character starts losing his sanity and distrusting everyone.

After sending literally everyone away, the man truly understands his role on Earth and does what is best for him, his legacy and the village as he leaves for the world that was always his.

Technical Aspects: Writing, direction and cinematography

Jugnuma is not a regular watch but instead has a serene, textured look of 16 mm film. The movie is a documentary of Dev's life. The filmmaker literally allows you to take a sneak peek into each character's life and soul. Writer-director Ram Reddy has come up with something really special for art-film lovers.

The scene where Dev truly understands himself amidst Jugnus (fireflies) is too special to be forgotten. Moreover, the inclusion of the local and native cast is the best part of the film. Not only do they bring realism to the film, but they also make you believe everything said by them.

Cinematographer Sunil Ramkrishna Borkar deserves serious appreciation and awards for some breathtaking work in Jugnuma. The man has really carved art and beauty into each frame. The movie just features a series of frames and shots that have been captured with resilience and composure to make them feel timeless.

Ram Reddy's movie has no scene that does not add up to the film's essence. The writer and director may give you no scope to be at rest, and the movie can feel like work initially, as there's meditativeness required by you, but the filmmaker truly believes in his kind of audience and knows that in the end, everything will add up. Maybe that's why he refuses to spoon-feed his audiences at all, only for them to feel fulfilled after the climax ends and Ram Reddy's music plays, which is palpable throughout the film.

Acting: Manoj Bajpayee is at his best

Manoj Bajpayee is at his effortless best in Jugnuma. The man brings out the dilemma, pain and composure of Dev so well that you forget it's Manoj and keep on seeing different shades of Dev throughout. The man is too good in Jungnuma, which should be watched and appreciated at every cost.

He is supported well by his on-screen wife, Priyanka Bose, who holds the demeanour and rage of an actress to take notice of. Hiral Sidhu as Vanya is a revelation. Watch out for her in the future, people. This one is here to stay!

Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, the actor you'll be raving about is Deepak Dobriyal. In the role of Mohan, he is too settled to be ignored. Deepak makes you believe that he's an estate manager who treats trees as his children and breaks down when he sees them die. The shift in his expression when Dev asks him to leave is a testament to his acting calibre.

The native cast have added on to the experience of the film, and it is Tillotama Shome in whose scenes you need to be the most attentive, as her words link the entire movie together.

Verdict

Jugnuma is not just a movie but an experience that deserves praise, but most importantly, your patience, as this unsettling drama is different from any other regular watch and demands alertness only to reward you later. After watching Ram Reddy's film in the theatre, one realises why The Fable was loved in several international film festivals and is now making its way among audiences as Jugnuma.

This film is a realistic watch that joins mountain memories with fantasy storytelling. This poetry in motion is truly a cinematic experience that continues long beyond the last shot. Worthy in every frame, Jugnuma rightly deserves 3.5 stars.

