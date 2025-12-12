Rohit Sharma hilariously teases Kuldeep Yadav about 'changing diapers or getting clean shaved' question: Watch Rohit Sharma hilariously trolled Kuldeep Yadav for his DRS instincts and shared the video on his Instagram. When asked about everyday inconveniences, Rohit hilariously dropped Kuldeep's habit, which was the talk of the town during India's third ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

Mumbai:

In the lead-up to India’s most recent limited-overs assignments, Rohit Sharma offered a moment of comic relief that quickly spread across social media. While responding to a playful question about everyday inconveniences, the India batter unexpectedly turned the conversation toward teammate Kuldeep Yadav’s Decision Review System instincts.

The exchange unfolded when Rohit was asked, “Ro, what would you avoid the most? Changing diapers or getting a clean shave?” Instead of choosing either, the 38-year-old used the opportunity to poke fun at the left-arm wrist-spinner’s enthusiasm for calling reviews. His answer, “Kuldeep taking that review yaar, honestly. Seriously,” was captured in a video later shared on X, prompting widespread amusement among fans.

Rohit and Kuldeep’s funny exchange during 3rd ODI vs SA

Rohit’s quip tapped into a recent on-field moment from the ODI series against South Africa. During the third match in Visakhapatnam, Kuldeep attempted to convince stand-in captain KL Rahul to challenge an on-field call. Both Rahul and Kuldeep paused in deliberation before Rohit, from his position nearby, urged them not to proceed. The lighthearted disagreement ended with all three sharing a laugh.

Kuldeep himself spoke candidly about the situation during the innings break of that same match. He acknowledged that his instinct usually pushes him toward believing an appeal is successful whenever the ball strikes the pad, adding that guidance from senior players often becomes essential when emotions run high and a DRS call hangs in the balance.

Despite the playful scrutiny of his review judgment, Kuldeep’s performance that day left little room for criticism. He delivered a game-changing spell, finishing with figures of 10-1-41-4 and applying the brakes to South Africa’s innings, limiting them to 270. India’s chase later unfolded with remarkable ease, the hosts reaching the target in 39.5 overs while losing only one wicket, sealing the series in convincing fashion.

The former India captain was also on song in the series, scoring two half-centuries. Courtesy of that, the hosts secured a 2-1 series win against the Proteas and the veteran retained his spot as the number-one ODI batter.