OTT releases this week [October 23–31, 2025]: They Call Him OG, Param Sundari, Kurukshetra 2 and more The final week of October is loaded with binge-worthy titles! Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari, and Netflix’s Kurukshetra 2 lead the OTT line-up. Here’s everything you can stream from October 23 to 31 on Netflix, Prime Video and Zee5.

The month of October has been a treat for cinema lovers. From Bollywood to South Indian cinema, a variety of movies across different genres have hit the big screens and OTT platforms.

But that's not all, several exciting titles like They Call Him OG, Param Sundari, Nobody Wants This 2, and others are set to release online soon on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Zee 5 and others. Read on to find out what the fourth week of October has to offer.

OTT releases this week: List (October 23–31)

1. They Call Him OG OTT release date and platform details

Platform - Netflix

Release date - October 23

Pawan Kalyan's action thriller film 'They Call Him OG' is all set to make its OTT debut on October 23, 2025, on the screens of Netflix. The Telugu movie will be made available to stream in Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages too. Announcing the same on the social media platforms, Netflix wrote, "The Firestorm is coming and it’s got real power. Watch They Call Him OG out 23 October on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam #TheyCallHimOGOnNetflix." For the unversed, Sujeeth's directorial also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi.

2. Nobody Wants This Season 2 Netflix release date

Platform - Netflix

Release date - October 23

The second season of Netflix's romantic comedy show 'Nobody Wants This' will be released on October 23, 2025. Created by Erin Foster, the series features Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lup, Timothy Simons and others in the lead roles.

3. Param Sundari OTT release date and cast details

Platform - Prime Video

Release date - October 24

According to Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's romantic drama film 'Param Sundari' will hit the digital screens of Prime Video on October 24, 2025. The movie is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

4. Kurukshetra: Part 2 Netflix release date and episodes

Platform - Netflix

Release date - October 24.

The second part of Netflix's mythological epic series 'Kurukshetra' is going to be released on October 24, 2025. This animated series was created by Anu Sikka and has an IMDb rating of 8.6. For the unversed, Kurukshetra: Part 1 consists of 9 episodes.

5. Maarigallu Zee5 release date and cast details

Platform - Zee 5

Release date - October 31

The Kannada thriller film 'Maarigallu' is written and directed by Devraj Poojary. The film features Praveen Tejas, Ninaad Harithsa and others in the lead roles. Viewers can stream this film on the Zee5 platform from October 31, 2025.

Notably, the movie is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under the banner of PRK Productions.

