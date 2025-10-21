Vash Level 2 OTT release date confirmed: Know when and where to stream Janki Bodiwala's horror thriller The sequel Vash Level 2, starring Janki Bodiwala and Hitu Kanodia, hits OTT on October 22, 2025. Netflix has announced the release in Gujarati and Hindi. Read on for cast, platform details and why fans are excited.

Janki Bodiwala’s psychological horror film Vash Level 2 is all set to make its OTT debut this week. Directed by Yash Vaishnav and Krishnadev Yagnik, the movie is the sequel to the 2023 hit Gujarati film Vash.

Taking to the social media platform X, Netflix shared an announcement poster revealing the film’s OTT release date. Those who couldn’t watch the film on the big screen will now be able to stream it on their devices. Read on to know the Vash Level 2 OTT release date.

When is Vash Level 2 releasing on OTT?

According to the details, Vash Level 2 will start streaming on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, on Netflix. The announcement was made by Netflix on Tuesday through its official X handle.

The caption of the post reads: “Darr ka mahaul hai. Iss baar bachna hoga mushkil. Watch Vash Level 2, out 22 October, on Netflix. #VashLevel2OnNetflix.”

Notably, viewers will be able to watch the film in both Gujarati and Hindi. Apart from Janki Bodiwala, the film stars Hitu Kanodia, Hiten Kumar, and Monal Gajjar in lead roles.

Vash Level 2 box office collection: India and Worldwide

For the unversed, the horror thriller Vash Level 2 was released on August 27, 2025. Despite an IMDb rating of 7.9, the film couldn’t perform well at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 13.64 crore in India, while its worldwide collection stands at Rs 13.8 crore so far.

Janki Bodiwala wins National Film Award for movie ‘Vash’

It is significant to note that actress Janki Bodiwala won the Best Gujarati Feature Film Award at the 71st National Film Awards for her role in the 2023 film Vash. The film’s director, Krishnadev Yagnik, was also honoured with a National Film Award as Vash won the Best Gujarati Feature Film title.

