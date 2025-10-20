Lokah Chapter 1 on OTT: Fans eagerly await Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero film's digital release Lokah Chapter 1, produced by Dulquer Salmaan, continues to make waves as fans await its OTT release. Take a look at the tentative digital release date here.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 is all set to stream on JioHotstar and cinephiles can't keep calm. However, fans are flooding social media with one query - when is Lokah releasing on OTT?

Lokah was previously touted as one of OTT's Diwali line-ups. However, the female superhero film isn't streaming on the platform yet. Thus, a conversation has begun on X (formerly Twitter), with fans wondering about Lokah's streaming date.

When is Lokah Chapter 1 releasing on OTT?

While the exact streaming date for Lokah Chapter 1 hasn't been officially announced, several reports suggested that the Dulquer Salmaan-produced film was likely to stream on JioHotstar from October 17. However, that wasn't the case. Currently, social media users are of the opinion that the film will stream this month itself, that is, by or before October 31. No official release date has been announced by the makers.

What are fans' reaction to Lokah's OTT release?

Excited fans are eagerly awaiting Lokah's OTT release. One user questioned JioHotstar, asking for the release date. "@JioHotstar when is #LokahChapter1 streaming from ? If not for diwali?" Another wrote, "When are you going to release #lokah on ott @JioHotstar. Wanna watch it again." "When is #Lokah ott release?", quipped a third user.

Box Office Performance of Lokah Chapter 1

Since its release in theatres on August 28, 2025, Lokah Chapter 1 has enjoyed a great run at the box office. Produced on a budget of Rs 30 crore, the film went on to earn a staggering Rs 301.45 crore worldwide, including an overseas collection of Rs 119.6 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, this makes Lokah Chapter 1 the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 300-crore mark globally, cementing its status as a blockbuster.

After the mammoth success of Lokah Chapter 1, the makers have announced a second part, Lokah Chapter 2, also starring Malayalam star Tovino Thomas. The first part starred Naslen, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, and Sarath Sabha in key roles.

