Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT update: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s blockbuster finally heads for digital release

Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero action film 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' received widespread acclaim for its unique storyline and stellar performances, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. The film is written and directed by Dominic Arun.

Fans eagerly waiting for its OTT release have good news as the makers of the film have officially announced its digital streaming platform.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT release update 2025

The Malayalam superhero action film 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' is set to stream soon on JioHotstar. Announcing the same, the official X handle of JioHotstar Malayalam wrote, "The beginning of a new universe. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra - coming soon on JioHotstar."

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection and records

The movie has witnessed an exceptional box office run since its release. Made on a budget of Rs 30 crore, it went on to earn Rs 301.45 crore worldwide, with an overseas collection of Rs 119.6 crore.

Notably, 'Lokah Chapter 1' has become the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Lokah Chapter 1 cast and production details

The film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films. Along with Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role, the cast also includes Naslen, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, and Sarath Sabha in key roles.

Lokah Chapter 2 announcement

After the massive success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, the makers have officially announced its second instalment, Lokah Chapter 2, on September 27, 2025, by sharing a special video online. The film will feature Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas in a pivotal role.

