Lokah Chapter 2 announced: Makers release special video featuring Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan | Watch

Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero Malayalam action film 'Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra', which hit the screens on August 28, has been making headlines for its unique storyline and box office performance. In a surprise move, the makers announced the second instalment, 'Lokah Chapter 2', on Saturday, September 27, 2025, by sharing a special video on social media.

Taking to his X handle, Dulquer Salmaan also shared the announcement post with the caption, "Beyond myths. Beyond legends. A new chapter begins. #LokahChapter2 Starring Tovino Thomas. Written & Directed by Dominic Arun. Produced by Wayfarer Films."

Lokah Chapter 2 announced

The announcement video features Tovino Thomas as Michael and Dulquer as Charlie. The duo can be seen sitting at what appears to be a safe house, sharing a drink. The 2-minute and 55-second video begins with Michael saying, "Give me a call once in a while, man. Doesn't have to be every day! Just now and then, that's all. Maybe once in fifty years or a hundred?" To which Charlie replies, "Not interested."

The scene teases the possible plot of Lokah Chapter 2. Fans were quick to react to the announcement, with many expressing their excitement. One X user wrote, "I am so insanely hyped for this, bring it on #LokahChapter2." Another added, "Please release this now in theatres. People will come just to see this alone."

Watch the video here:

About Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra cast

The Malayalam language film 'Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra' is directed by Dominic Arun and features Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy Master, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Nishanth Sagar, Sarath Sabha and others in the lead roles. The movie has an impressive IMDb rating of 8.1.

