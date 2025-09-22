Lokah: Chapter 1 defeats L2: Empuraan, becomes highest-earning Malayalam film of all time Kalyani Priyadarshan's film 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra' has become the highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide, defeating Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan.

Malayalam actor Kalyani Priyadarshan's film Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra has made a strong hold at the box office from day one. And after 25 days of its release, the first female superhero film from Malayalam cinema has registered a big record to its name.

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra has moved past L2: Empuraan's lifetime collection and has become the highest-earning Malayalam film.

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra collection

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra has entered its fourth weekend, holding the highest record in Mollywood. In 25 days of its release, the film has grossed more than Rs 271 crores worldwide. Along with this, Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra has surpassed the highest-grossing Malayalam film L2: Empuraan's box office collection of Rs 266 crores.

Highest-grossing Malayalam movies

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra - Rs 271 Crore

L2: Empuraan - Rs 266 crore

Manjummel Boys - Rs 242 crore

Thudarum - Rs 234 crore

Lokah became the second film to earn 100 crores in Kerala

Not only that, Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra has earned over a hundred crores in Kerala alone. That is, except for other languages ​​in the country, the film has crossed the mark of Rs 100 crores only in Malayalam. This in itself is a huge achievement for the film.

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra's collection in Kerala

First week - Rs 38.64 crore

Second week - Rs 36.12 crore

Third week - 21.52 crore rupees

Now, in the fourth week, the film has earned Rs 7.85 crore in Kerala.

Lokah is produced by Dulquer Salmaan

'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra' is directed by Dominic Arun. The film is produced by actor Dulquer Salmaan's production house Wayfarer Films. The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen K Gafoor in lead roles.

