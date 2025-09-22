Adhira first look out: Kalyan Dasari turns superhero against SJ Suryah | See poster The Adhira first poster introduces newcomer Kalyan Dasari as the superhero, with SJ Suryah taking on the role of the villain.

The makers of Adhira, the upcoming addition to the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), have unveiled the film’s much-anticipated first look, generating strong curiosity among cinema audiences.

The poster introduces debutant Kalyan Dasari in the role of the titular superhero, alongside actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah, who is set to play a powerful antagonist.

Adhira first look out

Against the backdrop of a volcanic eruption and a storm-laden sky, SJ Suryah appears in a striking avatar in the first look as he is seen donning a horned headgear and tribal armour, while Kalyan Dasari is seen kneeling with intense resolve, his expression marked by determination.

Adhira makers and plot

Directed by Sharan Koppisetty and produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under RKD Studios, Adhira is being called one of the key projects in the expanding Telugu superhero space. The film’s central character is said to possess the ability to generate and harness electric energy, with his weapon resembling the mythological Vajra, a detail that reinforces the connection between mythology and modern fantasy storytelling.

While specific plot details remain under wraps, the makers have emphasised that Adhira will feature high-octane action sequences and a strong visual effects component. The casting of SJ Suryah, known for his versatility and commanding screen presence, adds weight to the project, with his antagonist role expected to provide the dramatic counterpoint to Dasari’s superhero.

Will Ahira do what HanuMan did?

With HanuMan having set a strong foundation for this cinematic universe and Mirai doing well in theatres currently, expectations are high that Adhira will build on that success and establish itself as another milestone in Telugu cinema’s exploration of the superhero genre.

Adhira release date

The release date and additional promotional material are expected to be announced soon, but the first look has made it clear that Adhira aims to blend mythology, fantasy, and action into a cinematic spectacle.

