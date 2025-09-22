Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 trailer out: Rishabh Shetty's film looks layered | Watch The official trailer of the Kannada movie Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is out now. The trailer also featured the title track sung by Diljit Dosanjh.

The much-awaited trailer of the Pan-India movie Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 has been released on Monday. The prequel of 2022's hit film will be released on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, 2025, as flared in the trailer.

Just like the first part, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is also written and directed by Rishabh Shetty, while he's also in the lead role.

What is in the trailer?

In the trailer, once again, Rishabh Shetty is seen fitting for his people. However, this time the story seems more perplexed than the first movie. While in Kantara, the lead character was seen fighting against unfair land acquisition and caste-bias, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 has an older take.

In the film, where Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah will be seen in the villainous role of King Kulasekhara, Rishabh will be seen in the role of the god's representative, who will fight for the people and against injustice. The Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 looks impressive from its trailer and now it remains to see if it'll meet the expectations of audiences.

Watch the trailer here:

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 release date

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 will release on October 2, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, along with the original language Kannada. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 cast

Apart from Rishabh Shetty, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 features Rukmini Vasant, Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles. B Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music of this film. Along with Rishabh, the film is co-written by Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Gowtham.

Kantara's collection

For the unversed, the first part, which was made with a budget of only Rs 16 crore, made a massive collection of Rs 400 crore worldwide.

