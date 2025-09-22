Mardaani 3: Rani Mukerji starrer's third instalment announced on first day of Navratri | See Post Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 has been announced on the occasion of Navratri day 1. The film will be released on February 26, 2025.

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji will once again be seen in the role of ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third instalment of the Mardaani film series.

Yash Raj Films took to their Instagram profile to share the official update as they revealed that in Mardaani 3, Rani Mukherji, in the role of Shivani, will investigate the most challenging case of her career.

Mardaani 3 will release in February 2026

With the official announcement of the film, the makers have also revealed that Mardaani 3 will release on February 27, 2026. 'On the auspicious Day 1 of Navratri, here’s to celebrating the victory of good over evil. #RaniMukerji returns as top cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3 to investigate the most challenging case of her career. #Mardaani3 in cinemas 27th February, 2026. @abhiraj88 #AdityaChopra,' read their caption.

Mardaani franchise

Rani Mukerji has twice featured on the big screen in the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy and has been loved to every bit. The first film that was released in 2014 also marked the debut of Tahir Raj Bhasin. The Bollywood film was commercial hit at the box office.

The second part of this movie franchise was released in 2019 and featured Homebound actor Vishal Jethwa as the villain. Mardaani 2 was also a hit at the box office and now Mardaani 3's fate remains to be seen.

Rani Mukerji's work front

The Bollywood actress was last seen in the 2023 release Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The highly acclaimed movie not only got Rani the Filmfare award in the Best Actor (Female) In A Leading Role category, but she will also be presented with the National Film Award tomorrow, on September 23, in Delhi.

Apart from YRF's Mardaani 3, she will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer King. The film, which also features Deepika Padukone and Jaideep Ahlawat, will mark the theatrical debut of Suhana Khan.

