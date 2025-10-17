Is Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 streaming on OTT? Here's what we know Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra broke box-office records and now fans wonder — is it out on OTT yet? The film is expected to stream on JioHotstar, though the exact date is still under wraps.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero action film, Lokah Chapter 1, is a hit with the masses. Touted as India's first female superhero film, the Malayalam movie has amassed a whopping Rs 300 crore at the global box office. Now that the film has run its theatrical course, fans are eagerly awaiting its OTT release.

On October 15, JioHotstar Malayalam announced that Lokah Chapter 1 is all set to stream on their OTT platform soon. However, no release date was mentioned. So, when is Lokah getting a digital release? Let's find out.

When is Lokah Chapter 1 releasing on OTT?

While we don't have a confirmed date yet, several reports suggested that Lokah Chapter 1 will be streaming on JioHotstar from October 17. IndiaTV independently verified that the Dulquer Salmaan-produced film is not streaming on the platform yet. No release date has been confirmed either.

How did much Lokah Chapter 1 earn at the box office?

Lokah Chapter 1 witnessed a great box office run since its release on August 28, 2025. Made on a budget of Rs 30 crore, the film went on to become a blockbuster success by earning Rs 301.45 crore worldwide, with an overseas collection collection of Rs 119.6 crore. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Lokah is the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 300-crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Lokah Chapter 2 announced

Following the blockbuster success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, fans finally have a reason to celebrate. On September 27, 2025, the makers unveiled the much-anticipated second installment, Lokah Chapter 2, through a special video shared online.

The upcoming chapter promises to expand the universe even further, with Malayalam star Tovino Thomas stepping in for a pivotal role. The first part starred Naslen, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, and Sarath Sabha in key roles.

