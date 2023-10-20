OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend: From Kaala Paani to Permanent Roommates 3

Follow us on Image Source : COLLAGE OTT releases this week

Weekend is here and so are your favourite shows and films on OTT. Among multiple releases this week, there are web series and films that deserve to be on your watch list. From Permanent Roommates season 3 on Prime Video to Kaala Paani on Netflix, take a look at the content you mustn't miss this weekend.

Kaala Paani, Netflix

Starring Ashutosh Gowariker and Mona Singh, Kaala Paani is set in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and traces the lives of individuals fighting against nature's wrath. The Netflix series has been written by Biswapati Sarkar and has seven episodes.

King of Kotha, Disney+Hotstar

Tony desires a different life from his father and is ready to give up his inherited legacy for the love of his life, who belongs to a wealthy background. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Ritika Singh, Nyla Usha, and Shabeer Kallarakkal in key roles, King of Kotha is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Hami 2, Sony LIV

Helmed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, the second instalment of Hami is now streaming on Sony LIV. The story traces the life of an 8-year-old mathematics genius who competes with other children in a reality show.

The Other Zoey, Prime Video

Starring Josephine Langford and Drew Starkey, The Other Zoey follows the story of a college student who is stuck in a love triangle when she meets popular football player Zach. The story progresses as she helps him overcome amnesia and falls in love with his cousin, Miles in the process.

Permanent Roommates 3, Prime Video

TVF's popular comedy-drama series Permanent Roommates is back with season 3. Starring Sumit Vyas and Nidhi Singh, the story progresses as Tanya and Mikesh start to live together in their new apartment and deal with misunderstandings.

Loki 2, Disney+Hotstar

Tom Hiddleston is back with Loki season 2. The series is now streaming in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on Disney+Hotstar.

