Operation Safed Sagar X review is here; is Siddharth-Jimmy Shergill's war drama series worth watching?

New Delhi:

These days, several shows have been released on OTT platforms, ranging from romantic dramas and comedies to war dramas. Recently, Operation Safed Sagar also premiered on Netflix and has been garnering attention from viewers. The series stars Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill and Abhay Verma in key roles.

The six-episode series follows the Golden Arrows squadron as its officers navigate high-risk missions, personal struggles and the pressure of fighting a war at extreme altitudes. Read on to find out what internet users are saying about the series on platform X (formerly Twitter).

Operation Safed Sagar X review

So far, the show has been receiving positive responses from X users. One user shared their thoughts on the first episode, calling it "brilliant" and wrote, "Watched first episode of Operation Safed Sagar yesterday and it was brilliant. Look forward to watching ep. 2 today. Superb acting and atmosphere. Well done team (sic)."

Another user gave the series a 9/10 rating, writing, "Just completed watching Operation Safed Sagar series. 9/10 series. One can watch if they are into patriotism (sic)."

One X user also praised Netflix for backing such shows, writing, "You cooked big time with Operation Safed Sagar. 3 episodes and finally a series which does full justice to Indian Air Force!!!! Work like this proves why you are the best in the business. Take a BOW!!!! (sic)."

Operation Safed Sagar: Number of episodes and their titles

The war-action drama Operation Safed Sagar consists of six episodes, with each episode having a runtime of 47–57 minutes. The episode titles are Peace and War, Sada-e-Sarhad, Safed Sagar, Golden Arrows, Bombs Away and Line of Control.

Operation Safed Sagar series review

India TV gave Operation Safed Sagar 3.5 out of 5 stars in its review. An excerpt from the review read, "Operation Safed Sagar is not just another war drama. It is a sincere tribute to the Indian Air Force and the men who flew into one of the toughest combat missions in Indian military history. It honours their courage without losing sight of the emotions that came with service. And the best part? It hardly beats around the bush."

For the unversed, Operation Safed Sagar is created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava.

Also Read:

Operation Safed Sagar Review: Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth lead a sincere tale of the IAF's Kargil mission