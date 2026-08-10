India's Got Latent 2 new episode: Badshah, Harsh Limbachiyaa and Saurav Joshi join Samay Raina

New Delhi:

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2 is set to return with another episode on August 10. The upcoming instalment brings together rapper Badshah, comedian Harsh Limbachiyaa and YouTuber Saurav Joshi, alongside host Samay Raina.

The episode will be released on YouTube and will initially be available exclusively to paid members. The members-only format means that the wider audience will have to wait before accessing the episode.

Who are the guests on India’s Got Latent 2?

Badshah will be among the guests appearing on the latest episode. The rapper and singer is known for his music as well as his candid appearances on entertainment shows, making his presence on Samay Raina’s comedy platform another crossover between the music and comedy spaces.

Harsh Limbachiyaa will also join the episode. The writer and comedian has been associated with several television and comedy programmes over the years and has frequently appeared in unscripted entertainment formats. YouTuber Saurav Joshi is the third prominent guest announced for the episode. Known for his daily vlogs and personal-content videos, Joshi brings a digital creator perspective to the panel.

Samay Raina will host the episode, with the combination of comedians, a music artist and a popular creator expected to provide the format with its usual mix of conversations and humour.

What happened in the previous members-only episode?

The previous members-only episode featured Raghav Juyal, Munawar Faruqui, Niharika NM and Rohan Joshi. Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM appeared on the show while promoting Bhai Tera Star Hai. One of the clips from the episode showed Samay jokingly asking Raghav, 'Kaisa star hai tu?', leading to a humorous exchange.

Munawar Faruqui was also part of the episode, with Samay making a joke about his second marriage and comparing his relationship history with that of Aamir Khan.

When will the new episode of India's Got Latent release?

The new episode of India's Got Latent 2 will be released today on YouTube at 7:00 PM. It will initially be accessible only to paid YouTube members.

The episode will therefore not be immediately available to viewers who are not members. As with previous episodes, moments from the show could also lead to clips and reactions circulating online after its release.

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