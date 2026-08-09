House of the Dragon Season 3 recap: What happened before the finale and what to expect from episode 8

New Delhi:

House Of The Dragon Season 3 has centred on Rhaenyra's attempts to strengthen her claim to the Iron Throne as Aegon and the Greens fight to retain control. Dragons have become increasingly important to the war, with both sides looking for riders who can change the balance of power.

Rhaenyra's decision to recruit new dragonriders initially worked in her favour. Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White gave the Blacks much needed strength, but their loyalty has since become a concern. In Episode 7, Ormund Hightower began trying to persuade Ulf to join the Greens, setting the stage for another major shift in the war.

Aegon finds Sunfyre

Aegon's fortunes changed in the penultimate episode. After spending much of the season in hiding, he finally decided that he could no longer keep running. Just when he and Tyland appeared to be surrounded, Sunfyre returned and attacked the soldiers pursuing them.

The dragon's return gives Aegon a chance to re enter the conflict. After being weakened throughout the season, he now has a powerful advantage that could put him back in contention against Rhaenyra.

Rhaenyra faces fresh uncertainty

Rhaenyra also ended the episode with more questions than answers. A confrontation involving Syrax, Caraxes, Seasmoke and Sheepstealer left the wild dragon badly injured, while the situation around her growing group of dragonriders remains uncertain.

Her relationship with Daemon continues to be complicated. Although Daemon has been trying to strengthen Rhaenyra's position, his actions have not always been easy to predict. His choices continue to leave questions about where he stands and what he might do next.

Alicent, meanwhile, took matters into her own hands in Episode 7. She confronted Aemond, poisoned him and then fled, leaving his fate unclear as the season heads towards its finale.

What to expect from the finale

The Battle of Tumbleton could be at the heart of Episode 8. Director Nina Lopez Corrado has already asked viewers to refresh their memories of the battle, hinting that it could become an important part of the finale. Ulf's increasing closeness to the Greens is something else to worry about for Rhaenyra. The Blacks must also keep an eye on the allegiance of Hugh. Aegon coming back to Westeros with his dragon Sunfyre might have made changes in the power dynamics during a very important phase of the war.

The finale episode will also feature the storyline where Rhaenyra sends her sister Rhaena to find Aegon the Younger and Viserys. Rhaenyra's husband Corlys Velaryon is alive, but has been taken prisoner by his enemies, while the events at Harrenhal are still in the air.

Right now, there is no winner or loser between the two factions. With shifting allegiances and dragons making their presence felt in the battlefield, the finale episode might leave things much more complicated for the Targaryens' war of succession.

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House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 8: When and where to watch Game of Thrones prequel's finale