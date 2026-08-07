Manoj Bajpayee's Governor, Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata get OTT release dates | Where to watch

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee's Governor and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which arrived in theatres in June, are now making their way to streaming platforms. While Governor has already started streaming on Prime Video, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will premiere on ZEE5 on August 14.

The two films take very different approaches to their stories. Governor is a social and historical drama set against the backdrop of India’s economic crisis in the early 1990s, while Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata focuses on the courage of hospital staff caught in a life-threatening situation. Both films put their lead actors at the centre of stories inspired by real events.

Governor now streaming on Prime Video

Governor is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories. The film follows Ramanan, a newly appointed RBI Governor who takes charge at a time when India is facing the possibility of financial collapse.

Manoj Bajpayee plays Ramanan, who is forced to navigate political pressure, public unrest and opposition while attempting to prevent the country from slipping into bankruptcy. The story is set during the 1991 economic crisis and draws from events surrounding one of the most difficult periods in India's financial history.

The film also stars Adah Sharma and Noushad Mohamed Kunju, with Paritosh Sand, Jaywant Wadkar, Madhoo Shah, Rajeev Gaursingh and Devaang Bagga in supporting roles.

Governor box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Governor recorded an India net collection of Rs 5.87 crore and a worldwide gross of Rs 6.93 crore during its theatrical run. The film opened at Rs 0.90 crore on its first day, while its highest single-day India net collection was Rs 1.40 crore on Day 3.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata to stream on ZEE5

Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will premiere on ZEE5 on August 14. The film tells the story of nurses and other hospital staff who find themselves at the centre of a crisis and are forced to make difficult choices while trying to protect those in their care.

The film takes a human-focused approach to its subject, looking at the people caught up in a dangerous situation rather than treating the events simply as a large-scale thriller. Kangana leads the cast, with Prasad Oak, Girija Oak Godbole, Smita Tambe and Esha Dey also appearing in the film.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata collected Rs 7.04 crore net in India and Rs 8.32 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. It opened at Rs 1 crore on Day 1 and recorded its highest single-day collection of Rs 1.80 crore on Day 3. Its first-week India net collection stood at Rs 6.55 crore.

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