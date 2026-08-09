House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 8: When and where to watch Game of Thrones prequel's finale

New Delhi:

The wait for the House of the Dragon Season 3 finale is almost over the HBO series is heading into its final episode with the Targaryen civil war approaching another major turning point, following a penultimate episode filled with shifting alliances, betrayals and developments involving several key characters.

In India, the Season 3 finale of House of the Dragon will premiere on JioHotstar at 6.30am on Monday.

What happened in Episode 7?

The seventh episode left several storylines in a precarious position. Rhaenyra Targaryen continued to struggle with the challenges surrounding her claim to the Iron Throne, while her relationship with Daemon remained complicated. She also grew closer to Mysaria as tensions continued to rise around her.

The episode also brought a major development involving the dragons. Syrax, Caraxes and Seasmoke were involved in a confrontation with Sheepstealer, leaving the wild dragon badly injured.

At Harrenhal, Alicent took matters into her own hands. She confronted Aemond and poisoned his wine before making her escape, leaving him unconscious. Meanwhile, Ormund Hightower captured Corlys Velaryon and attempted to persuade Ulf to support the Greens.

The episode ended with Aegon II making a decision to stop hiding. Just as soldiers appeared to be closing in on him and Tyland, Sunfyre returned and attacked them, giving Aegon a chance to survive.

What can viewers expect from the finale?

The Season 3 finale is expected to bring the Battle of Tumbleton closer to the centre of the story. With Ormund Hightower working alongside Ulf, the Greens appear to have gained an important advantage in their fight against Rhaenyra.

Aegon's reunion with Sunfyre could also change the course of the conflict. After spending much of the season attempting to survive, he may now be in a position to return to the larger fight and potentially make his way towards Dragonstone.

Aemond's storyline is another one to watch after Alicent's attempt to poison him. The finale could reveal whether he recovers and eventually reunites with Vhagar.

Other storylines could also come into focus, including Hugh's changing loyalties, Sabitha Frey's efforts to take control of Harrenhal and Rhaenyra's decision to send Rhaena in search of Aegon the Younger and Viserys. Corlys, meanwhile, remains alive despite being captured.

Director teases Battle of Tumbleton

Director Nina Lopez Corrado has already indicated that viewers should be prepared for the Battle of Tumbleton. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly after Episode 7, she urged fans to refresh their memories of the major conflict from George R.R. Martin's source material.

Lopez Corrado also acknowledged that the series has taken some departures from the books. She said the changes made in Episode 7 helped develop the characters and their individual storylines for the television adaptation.

The director also recognised that such changes can be divisive among fans of the books, but maintained that the writers and actors had handled the evolving storylines effectively.

House of the Dragon Season 3 cast

House of the Dragon stars Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. The cast also includes James Norton as Ormund Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole.

Tom Glynn Carney plays Aegon II Targaryen, while Ewan Mitchell appears as Aemond Targaryen. Matthew Needham plays Larys Strong and Sonoya Mizuno portrays Mysaria.

The Season 3 finale will determine how several of these storylines progress as the Dance of the Dragons moves towards its next major confrontation.

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House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 7 leaves fans stunned; many call it 'best episode yet' | See X reactions