New OTT releases this week [August 4-10, 2025]: What's new on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video and SonyLIV This week’s OTT lineup (August 4–10) features fresh Hindi, Telugu and English titles on Netflix, Jio Hotstar, Prime and SonyLIV—binge-worthy picks for Raksha Bandhan.

This week is going to be special for entertainment lovers. With the arrival of the festival of Rakshabandhan, several films and series are gearing up for their release. While several films are having a good run in theatres, some will directly knock OTT.

From different genres to different languages, read further to know which show or film will release on which OTT platform.

OTT releases this week [August 4–10, 2025]: Lineup

New Hindi OTT Release This Week

1. Salakaar

It is a spy series based on the theme of India-Pakistan relations. It stars Mukesh Rishi, Naveen Kasturia and Mouni Roy in lead roles. The film is directed by Farooq Kabir. Salakaar will release on Jio Hotstar on August 8.

Telugu OTT releases dropping this week

1. Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans

It is a Telugu-language political drama web series. It is directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jai Kumar. 'Mayasabha' will release on Sony Liv on August 7.

2. Arabia Kadali

This Telugu series starring Satyadev and Anandi is based on the story of fishermen who accidentally cross the international border and get trapped in a foreign jail. This series, which inspires us to hold on to courage and hope in difficult situations, also stars veteran stars like Nasser and Raghu Babu in important roles. It will be released on Prime Video on August 8.

English OTT releases from August 4–10

1. Wednesday Season 2

This series will be released on Netflix on August 6. The first season of the horror comedy series gained a lot of popularity among the audience. Let us tell you that the second season is being released in two parts. The first part will reach the audience on August 6, while the second part will be released in September.

2. Mickey 17

It is a science fiction black comedy film. It is directed by Bong Joon Ho. He has also written and produced it. It is based on Edward Ashton's 2022 novel Mickey 7. Mickey 17 will release on Jio Hotstar on August 7.

3. Love Hurts

The Oscar-winning star of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ke Huy Quan, will now be seen in Love Hurts. In it, he plays a real estate agent who has a dark secret that he wants to leave behind. However, when an old partner of his reappears with an ominous message, the real estate agent is pulled back into the life he left behind. It stars Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, Sean Astin, Mustafa Shakir, Leo Tipton, Rhys Darby, Marshawn Lynch, and Andre Erickson. The film will be available on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar from 7 August 2025.

Documentary to release on OTT this week

1. Stolen: Heist of the Century

This documentary film, based on a true incident, deals with the story of the world's biggest diamond theft. It can be seen on the OTT platform Netflix from August 8.

