Mahavatar Narasimha OTT partner and release timeline: Latest update

The animated South film Mahavatar Narasimha is entertaining the audience in theatres these days. From reviews to the box office, the mythological animated film is currently dominating everything.

The film has surprised everyone with its historic earnings, as well as won the hearts of the audience with its excellent mythological story and amazing VFX visuals.

Meanwhile, the discussion of Mahavatar Narsimha's OTT release has intensified and everyone wants to know when and where this film will be streamed on OTT. So let's find out.

Mahavatar Narasimha: OTT release update

On July 25, Mahavatar Narasimha was released in theatres worldwide under the banner of Kannada cinema's popular production house, Hombale Films. Despite being an animated film, it has defeated big films in terms of earnings. You will be surprised to know that till now, there was no deal for the OTT release of Mahavatar Narasimha with digital platforms.

Now, if media reports are to be believed, Mahavatar Narasimha can be released on OTT around Navratri after the second week of September. It is being claimed that you can watch this film in Hindi on the famous OTT platform Jio Hotstar.

However, its official confirmation is yet to be announced. In such a situation, for the time being, you will have to wait a little longer for the OTT release of this mythological story film directed by Ashwin Kumar. Let us tell you that Mahavatar Narasimha depicts the story of Lord Vishnu's fourth incarnation, Narasimha and his devotee Prahlad.

Mahavatar Narasimha's box office report

Made on a budget of Rs 15 crores, Mahavatar Narasimha has created a stir with its explosive collection at the domestic box office. In 10 days of its release, this movie has done a business of more than Rs 91 crores; its earnings in the Hindi belt alone have been Rs 68 crores. With these figures, you can easily guess the craze and success of the film.

