Saare Jahan Se Accha trailer out: Pratik Gandhi's Netflix spy series looks gripping | Watch

While nations celebrate their freedom, silent wars are fought, not with weapons, but with razor-sharp minds. These unsung heroes vanish into the shadows: nameless, faceless, with no medals to show and no grand celebrations.

They are intelligence officers, spies who fight battles we’ll never see, so we never have to know what it costs. But once again, one such series will knock our screens to remind us of these fights and sacrifices.

Pratik Gandhi stars as R&AW agent Vishnu Shankar

After winning over the critics with his earnest performance in Phule, Bollywood actor Pratik Gandhi will be seen in the role of a spy in the upcoming Netflix series Saare Jahan Se Accha, which tells the story of Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) agent Vishnu Shankar, who undertakes a dangerous mission deep inside Pakistan.

Set in the 1970s: India vs Pakistan espionage

Set in the volatile 1970s, when a single move could tip the balance of power and trigger a global nuclear war, Saare Jahan Se Accha deals with India’s R&AW and Pakistan’s ISI clash in a deadly game of strategy. In the series, Pratik Gandhi will lock horns with ISI agent Murtaza Mallik, played by Sunny Hinduja. Pratik's series looks gripping as suspense and thrills could be felt in the trailer itself. Apart from Pratik Gandhi and Sunny Hinduja, Rajat Kapoor, Kritika Kamra, Anup Soni and Tilottama Shome can also be spotted in the trailer.

Watch the official trailer now

Saare Jahan Se Accha release date

Saare Jahan Se Accha is going to be released on Netflix on August 13. The show is directed by Sumit Purohit and written by Abhijeet Khuman, Kunal Kushwah, Bhavesh Mandalia, Ishraq Shah, Shivam Shankar, Gaurav Shukla and Meghna Srivastava. Gaurav is also the creator of this show. Saare Jahan Se Accha is produced by Bombay Fables.

